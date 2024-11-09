Shanto's fifty and late surge power Bangladesh to 252 against Afghanistan

Bangladesh, batting first in the second ODI against Afghanistan on saturday in Sharjah, posted a competitive total of 252, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto's steady fifty and a crucial late surge from Nasum Ahmed and debutant Jaker Ali Anik.

However, this match carries particular significance beyond the runs scored, as it is the first time since 4 august 2006 that none of Bangladesh's seasoned trio—Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, or Mushfiqur Rahim—are in the playing XI.

The absence of these three pillars marks the end of a remarkable streak, with Bangladesh having played 310 consecutive ODIs with at least one of them in the lineup.

Shakib and Tamim were already unavailable, while Mushfiqur Rahim joined them on the sidelines after breaking his finger during the first ODI.

The trio, who collectively shaped Bangladesh's batting prowess for over a decade, have played together in 180 of those 310 matches, underlining their monumental impact on the team's successes.

Bangladesh's innings began with Tanzid Hasan Tamim showing early intent, scoring a brisk 22 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar with the score at 28.

Shanto then took on the anchor role, forming a stable partnership with Soumya Sarkar. Together, they built a platform, bringing Bangladesh closer to the 100-run mark, with Soumya contributing a measured 35 off 49 balls before Rashid Khan trapped him lbw.

Shanto continued his innings with determination, reaching a well-paced half-century but was unable to accelerate as Afghanistan's bowlers kept things tight. Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided some support with a 33-ball 22 before a deceptive googly from Rashid bowled him, and Towhid Hridoy managed a quick 11 off 16 deliveries before falling, leaving Bangladesh at 174 for 4.

Shanto finally departed for 76 off 119 balls, caught by Mohammad Nabi off Nangialai Kharote, with Bangladesh on 183.

Mahmudullah Riyad followed soon after, contributing just 3 runs off 9 balls before being dismissed, pushing Bangladesh into a precarious position. However, Nasum Ahmed and Jaker Ali Anik revived the innings with a spirited seventh-wicket stand, adding 46 runs. Nasum's quick 25 off 24 balls injected momentum, while Jaker, with an unbeaten 37 off 27 balls, anchored the final overs, guiding Bangladesh to a defendable 252 for 7.

Afghanistan's bowling attack was led by Nangialai Kharote, who took 3 wickets, and Rashid Khan, who chipped in with 2. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar also took 2 wickets, while Fazalhaq Farooqi was expensive, conceding 69 runs in his 7 wicketless overs.

With a target of 253, Afghanistan faces a testing chase on a day that could mark the start of a new era for Bangladesh, as the team adapts to life without their legendary trio in the lineup.