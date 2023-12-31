Shanto's captaincy ‘outstanding and tactically spot-on’, says Hathurusingha

Shanto led from the front in Bangladesh's maiden home Test win over New Zealand in Sylhet earlier this month. In the reverse tour, the Tigers beat New Zealand in an ODI and T20I each - both for the first time on New Zealand soil.

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 04:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha praised Najmul Hossain Shanto after the top-order batter led Bangladesh to three historic victories in a space of a month and said he could be a long-term captaincy option. 

Shanto led from the front in Bangladesh's maiden home Test win over New Zealand in Sylhet earlier this month. In the reverse tour, the Tigers beat New Zealand in an ODI and T20I each - both for the first time on New Zealand soil.

"I thought the leadership of Shanto was outstanding," Hathurusingha told reporters after the T20I series was drawn. "He was tactically spot-on and very clear with the messages to the players and what he expects from them. The environment in the dressing room is much better as the communication is clear from Shanto."

Right now, Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's full-time skipper across formats. With him being involved in politics and age not being on his side, Shanto could very well be the right choice for captaincy. 

"I think they [BCB] will strongly think about that [Shanto for long-term captaincy]. Of course it's the board's decision but Shanto has shown enough evidence for them to take him seriously," the coach said.

