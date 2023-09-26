Shanto wins toss and chooses to bat first in 3rd ODI against New Zealand

Shanto, despite gloomy skies and high chances of rain in the match, has decided to bat on his debut as ODI captain.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh have won the toss and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has chosen to bat first in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand.

Shanto, despite gloomy skies and high chances of rain in the match, has decided to bat on his debut as ODI captain.

The Tigers are looking to test out their squad as they look to finalise their World Cup squad.

Mushfiqur Rahim returns to the starting XI after being added to the squad ahead of the match to beef up the batting.

Zakir Hasan, the left-handed opener makes his ODI debut in place of Soumya Sarkar while left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam also comes in place of Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh XI: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Towhid Hridoy, 4 Mahmudullah, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Zakir Hasan, 7 Mahedi Hasan, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam

New Zealand XI: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Will Young, 3 Dean Foxtrot, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Tom Blundell, 6 Rachin Ravindra, 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult

 

