Shanto urges fans not to keep expectations high for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has urged everyone to keep the expectations low for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in June.

Bangladesh went into the last 50-over World Cup with a lot of expectations but failed spectacularly and the then captain Shakib Al Hasan said it was their "worst" World Cup campaign in recent memory.

Shanto, who is now the team's all-format skipper, said he personally doesn't like the hype around big events.

"Every time I see a lot of talk leading up to the World Cup. I request everyone not to keep the expectations high. Whatever expectations you have, please keep those inside your mind. We all know what the players want to do," he said at a function in Dhaka on Tuesday.

"The team members want to give their 120 percent. I can give you the guarantee. We play with a lot of hope. But I request you not to go overboard with expectations," he added.