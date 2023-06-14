Shanto tames Afghan bowlers as Tigers own first session

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 12:07 pm

Shanto tames Afghan bowlers as Tigers own first session

Shanto was the main aggressor in the century partnership with his unbeaten 64-run innings from 76 balls at a strike rate of 84. 

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 12:07 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's unbeaten 110-run partnership has put Bangladesh in the driver's seat after the first session of day one of the one-off Test in Mirpur. The Tigers have accumulated 116 runs for the loss of one wicket at lunch.

Shanto was the main aggressor in the century partnership with his unbeaten 64-run innings from 76 balls at a strike rate of 84. 

Joy remained unbeaten on 38 off 70 balls. He played the anchor's role while Shanto tamed the Afghan bowlers. 

But Bangladesh didn't have the best start as they lost opener, Zakir Hasan, early in the second over. The southpaw was dismissed for 1 after being caught behind off Nijat Masood's delivery.

Earlier, the hosts were invited to bat first after losing the toss which now seems to be a good toss to lose, so far.

