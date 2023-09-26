Shanto scores 76, the rest 95 as Bangladesh score just 171 runs in 3rd ODI against Kiwis

Najmul Hossain Shanto's 76-run innings from 84 balls was the only positive for Bangladesh in another lacklustre batting display in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The innings was also the highest for a Bangladesh ODI captain on debut, surpassing Aminul Islam's 70, which he scored way back in 1998 against India at Mohali.

Shanto played strokes all around the ground and looked good for a century in an innings which had 10 boundaries.

But apart from that, the others managed just 95 runs as Bangladesh were skittled out for just 171 runs in 34.3 overs.

While Shanto's innings was a timely boost for the batting, their inability to bat for 50 overs in ODIs and score over 200 regularly in recent times will be a massive cause of concern.

It was a similar story for the top order of the Bangladesh team as they went out cheaply again.

The ODI debutant Zakir Hasan was dismissed in the very first over by an Adam Milne ball that was a full toss and he played across the line to see his stumps rattled.

The other opener, Tanzid Hasan Tamim didn't last long either as he was squared up by a fourth-stump ball by Trent Boult which caught the outside edge of his bat and was caught behind.

The score at that moment was 8/2 in the third over as the Kiwi fast bowlers made good use of the overcast conditions and made the ball talk.

In came captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who started playing shots and batting fluently with Towhid Hridoy.

The two scored runs at a brisk pace and punished anything hittable.

While Shanto carried his form from the Asia Cup, Hridoy was dismissed after scoring 18 runs from 17 balls.

It was some clever bowling by Milne who bowled a fuller-length ball aimed at the off-stump, and Hridoy's front foot weaknesses got exposed as he sliced the ball to the point fielder.

The next man in was the returning Mushfiqur Rahim and he looked a bit rusty and eventually was dismissed for 18 off 25 balls.

The mode of dismissal was an unusual one even though the score will say he was bowled by Kiwi captain Lockie Ferguson but in actuality, he defended the ball but the ball bounced and rolled onto the stumps.

Even though the right-handed batter tried to kick the ball away, he missed and ended up kicking the stumps instead, but the damage was done by then.

Mahmudullah, who top-scored in the last match then came on and formed a 49-run partnership with Shanto but was dismissed for 21 by Milne who was having a great time with the ball.