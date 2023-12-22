Shanto says Bangladesh will play for ‘pride’ in third ODI

Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they would play for "pride" in the third ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier.

The Black Caps have already taken the series but Bangladesh still have a chance to avoid whitewash and register their first white-ball win in New Zealand.

"As a team, we want to win every match. So there is an important match coming up. Playing for the country is always [a matter of] pride. So everyone is really excited to play the next match," he said.

Shanto praised Soumya Sarkar and debutant Rishad Hossain's performance in the second ODI.

"I think Rishad [Hossain] bowled really well. Soumya [Sarkar] made a great comeback. I feel it's important to look at the positives."

In both the ODIs, Bangladesh's top-order batters failed big time and their skipper said they would try to overcome that.

"The conditions are difficult for the top-order batters. But I think we top-order batters are trying to overcome that. It all comes down to individual methods. We are preparing ourselves well in training and hope that we will put on a good show in the next match," he stated.

Shanto said before the series that they would like to change history as Bangladesh are yet to win an ODI series in New Zealand.

"I see every match as an opportunity. I still believe we can change history. If we can rectify the little mistakes, I believe we can win the match," he added.