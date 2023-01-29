Shanto reprimanded for throwing helmet after getting out

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 05:55 pm

Sylhet Strikers batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has received an official reprimand for a Level 1 breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during yesterday's Ispahani Bangladesh Premier League T20 2023 match between Sylhet and Chattogram Challengers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
 
Najmul was found in breach of Article 2.2 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to abuse of cricket equipment during a match.
 
In addition to the reprimand, one (01) demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Najmul.
 
Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code of Conduct, if a player reaches four (4) or more demerit points in the tournament, these points will be converted into match suspension, and the player will be banned. Four demerit points equate to a one (01) match ban.

The player admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Debabrata Paul and as such, no formal hearing was needed.
 
On-field umpires Tanvir Ahmed and David Millns, third umpire Prageeth Rambukwella, and fourth official Ali Arman Rajon levelled the charges.
 
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

