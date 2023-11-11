Shanto 'ready' for Bangladesh captaincy

Sports

AFP
11 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Shanto 'ready' for Bangladesh captaincy

"I've been doing it for a while now and personally, I think I'm ready (to lead Bangladesh). And if I get the opportunity, definitely, I'm ready," Shanto, speaking about captaincy, told a post-match press conference

AFP
11 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 10:09 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Najmul Hossain Shanto said he felt "ready" for the Bangladesh captaincy after standing-in as skipper for the injured Shakib Al Hasan during the World Cup.

The 25-year-old led the Tigers for the second time at the tournament as they bowed out with an eight-wicket defeat by already-qualified semi-finalists Australia in Pune on Saturday.

Shanto  was in charge after veteran all-rounder Shakib suffered a broken finger while batting in a win over Sri Lanka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This was Shakib's fifth World Cup and the Bangladesh star will be 40 by the time of the 2027 edition in southern Africa.

"I've been doing it for a while now and personally, I think I'm ready (to lead Bangladesh). And if I get the opportunity, definitely, I'm ready," Shanto, speaking about captaincy, told a post-match press conference

"I have learned a lot since it was my first World Cup...Playing in such an environment, this experience will help me," he added.

Bangladesh's 306-8 against Australia was their highest total of the tournament, yet they still suffered a seventh defeat in nine matches as Mitchell Marsh led the five-time champions to victory with an unbeaten 177.

But things might have been different for Bangladesh had Shanto (45) and Mahmudullah (32) not both been run out by Marnus Labuschagne when well set.

"We had two run-outs in the batting and we didn't bowl well in the middle overs," said Shanto.

"So as a team, we couldn't play well in some important moments.

"But we have scored 300 plus today against such (good) bowling. If we didn't have two run-outs or had another big partnership in the middle, we would have made 350 from there."

"Overall, we didn't play good cricket as a team in the World Cup."

"We have to improve our batting and bowling. We have to think what went wrong, and, when we're back home, work it out," he concluded.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1h | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

59m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

1h | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World