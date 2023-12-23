Shanto ‘proud’ of fast bowlers’ performance after historic New Zealand win

Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he was happy with their performance after his side crushed New Zealand in the third ODI of the three-match series in Napier.

Before the series, Shanto stated that Bangladesh were keen to win the series but fell short after two below-par performances with the ball.

But on Saturday, the Black Caps were knocked over for a sub-100 total for the first time against Bangladesh. It was the first time all ten wickets were picked up by Bangladesh fast bowlers away from home in ODIs.

"Really proud of the way the boys played this match. Before we started this series, we believed we can win this series. Last couple of matches, we played well but we couldn't finish, but the boys played some good cricket and we got the right result today," Shanto said after the match.

Shanto said the pacers simply tried to hit the right areas on a consistent basis rather than going for wickets.

"The bowlers weren't looking for the wicket, they bowled in the good areas for a long period of time and I am really proud of the way they bowled today," he mentioned.

Shanto himself made a good contribution with an unbeaten 51 where he hit eight fours.

"I didn't try to smash, I just played my game and focused on my batting process. This match will give us a lot of confidence. But T20 is a different format, we have to plan for that. Hopefully boys can play good cricket in the T20s as well," he concluded.