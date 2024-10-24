Shanto praises Miraz's effort despite defeat

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto heaped praise on Mehidy Hasan Miraz's valiant effort that quelled the side's fear of innings defeat and put South Africa in pressure for a brief time despite conceding a huge first innings lead in the first cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts, opting to bat first, were skittled out for meager 106 and South Africa replied with 308 all out, taking 202-run.

Miraz then played a skillful 97 under pressure to weather the deficit and helped Bangladesh set a 106-run target for South Africa.

"We were 200 runs behind but Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed great character to bring us back," Shanto said after they lost the match before the lunch session on Day 4 today. "We haven't done that often in the past and that was a great thing. It will give us lot of confidence."

The result could have been different had other batters could give Miraz ably support in the second innings, said Shanto.

"As a batting group we need to take responsibility against the new ball and as a bowling group as well we need to show improvement. We need to put in a collective performance as a team in the next Test match," Shanto said.

Captain Temba Bavuma was the only one in this South African squad who had the experience of playing a Test in Bangladesh. But he was ruled out of the match with injury.

Bavuma's absence and South Africa's dismal sub-continent record made Bangladesh hot favourite to win the Test.

South Africa's inexperienced side came into the match with no victory in the Asia since 2014.

However, Bangladesh's reckless batting though appeared to be culpable for the defeat, Shanto refused to blame anyone, saying that they lost the game as a team.

"We lost as a team. we are not pointing out any individual things," he said. "It's a big plus (on the comeback). We showed the character. We have to keep it up."

Bangladesh now will eye to level the series by winning the second and final Test which starts in Chattogram from October 29.