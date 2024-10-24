Shanto praises Miraz's effort despite defeat

Sports

BSS
24 October, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 04:20 pm

Related News

Shanto praises Miraz's effort despite defeat

Bangladesh eventually lost the game by seven wickets but the margin of defeat could be more disgraceful had Miraz not come out with grit and stubbornness.

BSS
24 October, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 04:20 pm
Shanto praises Miraz&#039;s effort despite defeat

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto heaped praise on Mehidy Hasan Miraz's valiant effort that quelled the side's fear of innings defeat and put South Africa in pressure for a brief time despite conceding a huge first innings lead in the first cricket Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The hosts, opting to bat first, were skittled out for meager 106 and South Africa replied with 308 all out, taking 202-run.

Miraz then played a skillful 97 under pressure to weather the deficit and helped Bangladesh set a 106-run target for South Africa. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We were 200 runs behind but Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed great character to bring us back," Shanto said after they lost the match before the lunch session on Day 4 today. "We haven't done that often in the past and that was a great thing. It will give us lot of confidence."

The result could have been different had other batters could give Miraz ably support in the second innings, said Shanto. 

"As a batting group we need to take responsibility against the new ball and as a bowling group as well we need to show improvement. We need to put in a collective performance as a team in the next Test match," Shanto said.

Captain Temba Bavuma was the only one in this South African squad who had the experience of playing a Test in Bangladesh. But he was ruled out of the match with injury. 

Bavuma's absence and South Africa's dismal sub-continent record made Bangladesh hot favourite to win the Test.

South Africa's inexperienced side came into the match with no victory in the Asia since 2014. 

However, Bangladesh's reckless batting though appeared to be culpable for the defeat, Shanto refused to blame anyone, saying that they lost the game as a team. 

"We lost as a team. we are not pointing out any individual things," he said. "It's a big plus (on the comeback). We showed the character. We have to keep it up."

Bangladesh now will eye to level the series by winning the second and final Test which starts in Chattogram from October 29.

Cricket

Nazmul Hossain Shanto / Mehidy Hasan Miraz / BANGLADESH VS SOUTH AFRICA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why is abuse of domestic workers so prevalent?

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'Lack of customer trust major concern for banking sector now': MTB MD Syed Mahbubur Rahman

1d | Panorama
The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

3d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

Soldiers should reject orders that could amount to war crimes

8h | Videos
IMF warns to avoid trade war

IMF warns to avoid trade war

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

Narendra Modi-Xi Jinping meeting: Emphasis on border peace and stability

8h | Videos
“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

“Rangila Kitab" is A Story of Human Relationships

11h | Videos