Shanto out of remainder of Asia Cup in major blow for Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 03:03 pm

"My journey in the Asia Cup 2023 ends here. I am suffering from a muscle tear and will not further play in the tournament. All the best wishes to my Bangladesh team for rest of the tournament. Returning home soon and will prepare for the World Cup InShaaAllah. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote on Facebook.

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 03:03 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup 2023 with a hamstring injury and will fly back home soon.

The southpaw felt some discomfort in his left hamstring during the course of his innings against Afghanistan in Lahore on Sunday. An MRI was performed on Monday of the affected area.

National team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said, "The player had complained of hamstring pain during batting and could not field. We had an MRI scan done confirming a muscle tear. As a precaution, Shanto will not take any further part in the tournament and will be returning home to start rehab and prepare for the World Cup."

He has been in phenomenal form across formats after a difficult start to his international career. The left-hander has been Bangladesh's highest run-getter in international cricket this year.

Shanto averages 42.86 in the last 12 months which is much higher than his career average of 29.7. He has also been the highest run-getter in the ongoing Asia Cup after hitting 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively. 

Losing Shanto will be a major blow for the Tigers as he has a fair bit of experience of facing the pace trio of Pakistan. He scored a half-century in the teams' last meeting in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Adelaide. 

Minutes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) announcement, Shanto made a post on his official Facebook page.

"My journey in the Asia Cup 2023 ends here. I am suffering from a muscle tear and will not further play in the tournament. All the best wishes to my Bangladesh team for the rest of the tournament. Returning home soon and will prepare for the World Cup InShaaAllah. Thanks for the support everyone," he wrote. 

Litton Das, who has already reached Lahore to join the team, is likely to replace Shanto in the XI. 

