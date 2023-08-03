Shanto notches up highest score in Yo-Yo test

Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto notched up the highest score in Yo-Yo test among Bangladesh cricketers who participated in a fitness test in the ongoing camp ahead of the Asia Cup.

The camp which started on 31 July features most of the 32 cricketers called up for fitness and skill assessment ahead of the multinational tournament in Sri Lanka and Pakistan later this month.

As part of that, a Yo-Yo test was conducted on Thursday by national team trainer Nick Lee. 21-22 cricketers were part of the process as the rest of them are busy playing franchise leagues.

The standard score of the Yo-Yo test has been set at 18.4 as per sources close to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Shanto passed it without flying colours, scoring 19.5. Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib did well too as he scored 19.3. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 19.2 as well.

The rest of the cricketers did well too. The source stated that most of them scored between 17 and 18 in the Yo-Yo test.

The source further stated that the score of the test wouldn't affect the players' selection.

Lee said he was satisfied with the fitness level of the players. "Everyone's performance was in the same bracket," he told reporters. "There are players who have been out of the side or away with injury. Their score was a bit low. But overall, they did well".