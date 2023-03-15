Shanto moves up 68 places to achieve career-best 16th place in T20I rankings

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 05:57 pm

Shanto was the highest runscorer in the recently concluded series with 144 runs to his name at an average of 144.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh cricket team created history on Tuesday by beating England in the third T20I to whitewash the world champions in the shortest format of the game. As expected, there was some rankings joy in the T20 format for Bangladesh players.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is going through a purple patch in his career, made the biggest jump. After much criticism in his early days, he is finally scoring runs and answering his critics with the bat. And that has been reflected in the ICC T20I rankings published on Wednesday where he moved up 68 places to achieve a career-best 16th place. 

His current rating point - 593 - is also his career best.

Shanto was the highest runscorer in the recently concluded series with 144 runs to his name at an average of 144. His strike rate which was heavily criticised in the T20I World Cup was also pretty good (127.43). 

Shanto has actually been in a good form since the T20I World Cup. He was the highest scorer of the side in that tournament. He also top-scored in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with 516 runs.

Experienced opener Litton Das also improved nine places to 22nd after his match-winning half-century in the third and final game of the series in Mirpur.

Left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman moves up 16 places to 20th overall on the T20I rankings for bowlers, while inspirational skipper Shakib Al Hasan improves nine spots to equal 24th on the same list.

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC Rankings

