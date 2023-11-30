Shanto, Mominul dominate New Zealand spinners to take Bangladesh's lead past 100

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 02:20 pm

Shanto is unbeaten on 48* off 92 and Mominul on 38* off 60.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque took Bangladesh's lead to 104 as the hosts reached 111-2 at tea on day three of the first Test against Afghanistan in Sylhet.

Shanto is unbeaten on 48* off 92 and Mominul on 38* off 60.

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan played out 10 overs before the lunch break after New Zealand were bowled out for 317. But right after the resumption, the hosts were in a spot of bother after losing both the openers in quick succession. 

Zakir, who was batting quite nicely up until that point, was dismissed by Ajaz Patel for the second time in the Test match. Bangladesh's top-scorer in the first innings Joy was unfortunate to get run out at the non-striker's end after visiting skipper Tim Southee got a hand to the ball during his follow-through before it hit the stumps and Joy was short of his crease.

Mominul and Shanto launched a counterattack after the early fall of the openers. Shanto went after the New Zealand bowlers just like the first innings, bringing out the reverse-sweep and slog-sweep. Mominul, unlike his captain, preferred to stay back in the crease but intent was also evident. 

Southee blocked Shanto's go-to shots but the southpaw was patient and did not throw his wicket away.

Earlier, the hosts needed a five-ball magic from Mominul Haque to end Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson's resistance but not before they went past Bangladesh's first innings score of 310. 

New Zealand's new-ball duo frustrated Bangladesh with a 52-run partnership before Mominul trapped Jamieson leg-before. Four balls later, the part-time left-arm spinner cleaned up New Zealand's captain to put an end to their innings. 

Kane Williamson top-scored for the visitors with 104 off 205 deliveries. 

 

