Shanto to miss West Indies series due to injury

Mushfiqur Rahim has been sidelined with a finger injury. Bangladesh had to play without him in the second ODI against Afghanistan and will be without him for the final match as well. Now, the team will also miss captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. The left-handed batsman sustained a groin injury during the second ODI, ruling him out of today's match and the upcoming two-match Test series in the West Indies. Mushfiqur will also miss the Test series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the news in a statement on Monday. In the second ODI on 9 November, Shanto captained the team and scored 76 runs. Later, he left the field due to a groin injury sustained while fielding and did not return. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took over the captaincy in his absence and will lead the team in today's match as well.

An MRI confirmed the severity of Shanto's injury. He will return to Bangladesh instead of playing in the West Indies Test series and will begin rehabilitation as the three-format captain for Bangladesh. His injury will be reassessed in two weeks.

In the BCB's statement, Chief Medical Officer Debashis Chowdhury said, "An MRI was conducted on Shanto in Sharjah yesterday. We have received the team physio's report and the scan report, which confirm a Grade-2 strain in his left lower abdomen."

"This requires rest and rehabilitation. He has been ruled out of the third ODI against Afghanistan and the Test series in the West Indies. His condition will be reassessed in two weeks. He will return to Bangladesh from the UAE to continue his rehabilitation," he added.

After the ongoing ODI series in Dubai, Bangladesh will head to the West Indies for the tour. The series will include two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20s against the Caribbean team. Bangladesh will play a four-day practice match in Antigua starting 15 November ahead of the series.

The first Test at the same venue will begin on 22 November, while the second and final Test will be held in Jamaica starting 30 November. The three ODIs will take place on 8, 10, and 12 December, all in St Kitts. Bangladesh will then play three T20s against the West Indies in St Vincent on 15, 17, and 19 December. Bangladesh's last tour to the West Indies was two years ago.