Shanto-led Bangladesh bat first in second warm-up match against England

Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the Bangladesh team in Shakib Al Hasan's absence in the first warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Friday. Today, it will be Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the Tigers against England at Guwahati, the capital of Indian state 'Assam'.

Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first telling Shakib is not available for the match, but informed that the southpaw will be fit before the first World Cup match against Afghanistan on 7 October. Shakib also missed the first warm-up against Sri Lanka which Bangladesh won by seven wickets.

"Looks a fresh wicket, a good opportunity to bat first," Shanto said at the toss.

"Shakib is 100% fine and ready for the first match. Last match we played some good cricket, last opportunity to prepare before the main matches," he added.

Bangladesh are seeking to a winning-end to the warm-up fixtures to boost their World Cup hope. But they are up against a team, who is not only current World Champions in the ODI and T20 format but also changed the dynamics of the limited over cricket.

England have been playing a fearless brand of cricket, and playing with so calculative and accurate methods that everyone found them in wanting against them.

However, Bangladesh had beaten England in a T20 series at home in March but lost the ODI series.

England's first warm-up game against India was washed out due to heavy rain so they would take this game seriously for some practice ahead of the World Cup.

After this practice game, Bangladesh would move to Dharamshala, Himachal state of India to play their opening game against Afghanistan on 7 October.