Shanto to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand Tests

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 02:50 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the two-match Test series against New Zealand starting on 28 November, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus. 

Regular captain Shakib Al Hasan is out with an injury and vice-captain Litton Das has been granted a one-month leave.

"Litton wanted a two-month leave," Yunus told reporters on Saturday in Mirpur. "We have given him a one-month leave. We told him to play the first Test. But he wanted the leave to spend time with his family. Shanto will be the captain for the two Tests," he said.

The first Test will be held in Sylhet while the second match will begin on 6 December in Mirpur.

