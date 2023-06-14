Shanto hits century after 2 years as Bangladesh race to 235/2 at tea on day 1

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 02:50 pm

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Najmul Hossain Shanto hit his third Test hundred as hosts Bangladesh are looking set for a huge first-innings total in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. 

Bangladesh reached 235 for two at tea with Shanto remaining unbeaten on 126 off 151 and Mominul on 11 off 14. The current run rate stands at 4.79.

After an early setback, Shanto and a returning Mahmudul Hasan Joy feasted on a below-par Afghanistan bowling attack. Shanto was the more aggressive batter between the two, hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Joy went about his business in a sedate way and was happy to spend time in the middle.

Joy completed his fifty off 102 balls in the afternoon session while Shanto started where he left off. Hashmatullah Shahidi brought in part-timer Rahmat Shah for a few overs and the change did the trick for the visitors. Ibrahim Zadran at slip took a great catch off Shah to dismiss Joy (76). He hit nine fours in his 137-ball innings. 

Before that, Shanto raced to a 118-ball hundred courtesy of a whooping 18 boundaries. He was pretty strong down the ground with almost one-fourth of his runs coming from the "V". His favourite pull shot was on display frequently as he scored a lot of runs in front and behind square on the on side.

It was Shanto's first Test hundred after almost two years. The hundred came right after a Player of the Series performance in an away ODI series against Ireland. 

 

