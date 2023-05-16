Shanto feels ODI series win over Ireland will help Bangladesh do well in the World Cup

Bangladesh's top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto feels that the ODI series win against Ireland in England will help the Tigers 'against big teams' in the World Cup later this year in India.

"The 320 we chased in the 2nd ODI, I think is very important. Also, the 3rd ODI where we defended the runs. Both matches are important for the World Cup. Such a situation may come in the World Cup. Against big teams. I got the experience of how to chase or defend. It will be good for the team if they can play the next match keeping this in mind," Shanto told the media after arriving in Dhaka from England on Tuesday.

"Alhamdulillah. I think we played good cricket as a team. All the time everyone tried to contribute for the team. It was a very good experience. If I can continue this then I can do better in future," he added.

Shanto played a part with the bat in the ODI series, where he was the top run-getter for Bangladesh but he also played a crucial role with the ball in the 3rd ODI.

"I was told to bowl in the over before just bowling. That's how it happened. I spoke with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and how he ended his ten-over spell. I tried to bowl according to that plan. I will not say that the bowling was very good. I bowled three overs. If the captain gives the ball, I will try to bowl well again. There is nothing to brag about that I have done a lot by bowling three overs in one day," he explained.

Although Shanto is playing some of his career's best cricket, he feels there are areas where he can get better.

"My cricket is getting better but I think there is room for improvement. We need to play better cricket. I think if I can continue this form it will be good for me and the team.

Shanto also appreciated the support from the Bangladeshi fans in England/

"I liked the support from the fans very much. I didn't feel like I was playing outside the country. There were many spectators, they always supported. Always enjoy things like this," he concluded.