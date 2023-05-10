Shanto feels Bangladesh would have won 1st ODI against Ireland if not for rain

Bangladesh's top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto believes that they would have won the first ODI against Ireland if rain hadn't washed the match out at Chelmsford.

Ireland were 65-3 in the 17th over chasing a target of 247 before rain came and as a result the ICC ODI Super League points have been shared.

This means South Africa have qualified for the ODI World Cup as the 8th team, which takes place later this year in India.

"Not unhappy (with rain washing the match out) but if the match ended, it would have gone in our favour. The weather is not in our control but happy with the way the bowlers bowled," Shanto told the media after the match on Tuesday.

The surface gave the Ireland bowlers some early swing and Shanto reveals that the team had no specific target in mind, but about figuring out the conditions and batting accordingly.

"The average score here is 290-300. We assessed the wicket and tried to play accordingly. If we could have built big partnerships, we would have been able to score more."

Shanto also added that if the batters could have carried on their good starts, the team total would have been more than 246-9 in 50 overs.

He scored 44 while Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 61, but none could convert it into a big score.

"It's about playing positive cricket from the beginning. Not about defensive cricket or taking too much time but about seeing the amount of movement early on and how we can build an innings. The batters started well but we couldn't carry on. If we can do that in the next match we can score a big total."

Bangladesh named a starting XI without Mustafizur Rahman despite playing four specialist bowlers and Shanto explained that it was the captain Tamim Iqbal and coach Chandika Hathurusingha's decision to pick the XI and there were no injury concerns.

"Everyone is fit in the team. Mustafiz was not out of the side due to injury. It's up to the captain and the coach to decide the starting XI and thankfully everyone is fit."

With only seven recognised batters in the XI, Bangladesh's tailenders were left exposed in the death overs and failed to accelerate and score bigger.

But Shanto explained that the team views Mehidy Hasan Miraz as a proper batter due to his recent form with the bat in 50-over cricket and this is a combination the team management could stick with in the future.

"Miraz has won us games before from batting at no.7 so we see him as a proper batter and in good form. If we think about today's match, if we didn't lose wickets regularly and built more partnerships in between, this would have been a bigger score."