Shanto dedicates century against Afghanistan to his new-born son

Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated his second ODI hundred in the must-win Afghanistan clash to his newborn son. The southpaw became the father of a baby boy on his birthday (25 August), two days before leaving the country for the Asia Cup.

"This hundred I dedicate it to my son," Shanto said after a brilliant 104-run innings on Sunday.

Shanto hit nine boundaries and two sixes in his blistering innings. His 194*-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the foundation behind Bangladesh's massive 334/5 in the do-or-die clash.

Bangladesh were two down in the 11th over, but Shanto and Miraz batted comfortably.

"We weren't worried about the two wickets, we played according to the situation and the merit of the ball," he said.

It's (BPL) a good, challenging tournament, and that helped me a lot. It helps us to play international cricket as many foreign players are a part of it. The dressing room is good, we are lucky to play with legends like Mushfiq and Shakib. Miraz showed his character and batted really well. The pitch looks good, but we have a quality bowling attack, If we bowl to our strengths I think we can win this match," Shanto added.