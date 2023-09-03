Shanto dedicates century against Afghanistan to his new-born son

Sports

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:38 pm

Related News

Shanto dedicates century against Afghanistan to his new-born son

The southpaw became the father of a baby boy on his birthday (25 August), two days before leaving the country for the Asia Cup. 

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 07:38 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Najmul Hossain Shanto dedicated his second ODI hundred in the must-win Afghanistan clash to his newborn son. The southpaw became the father of a baby boy on his birthday (25 August), two days before leaving the country for the Asia Cup. 

"This hundred I dedicate it to my son," Shanto said after a brilliant 104-run innings on Sunday. 

Shanto hit nine boundaries and two sixes in his blistering innings. His 194*-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the foundation behind Bangladesh's massive 334/5 in the do-or-die clash.

Bangladesh were two down in the 11th over, but Shanto and Miraz batted comfortably.

"We weren't worried about the two wickets, we played according to the situation and the merit of the ball," he said.

It's (BPL) a good, challenging tournament, and that helped me a lot. It helps us to play international cricket as many foreign players are a part of it. The dressing room is good, we are lucky to play with legends like Mushfiq and Shakib. Miraz showed his character and batted really well. The pitch looks good, but we have a quality bowling attack, If we bowl to our strengths I think we can win this match," Shanto added.

Cricket

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Asia cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

34m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh