Shanto can't keep calm as he becomes the second Bangladeshi to score back-to-back Test hundreds

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been scoring runs for fun in 2023. His tremendous run of form continues as he becomes only the second Bangladeshi batter to score back-to-back Test hundreds.

After his scintillating knock of 146 in the first innings against Afghanistan, Shanto has now reached another Test ton in the second innings.

Mominul Haque was the only batter to have scored twin tons in Tests for Bangladesh. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in 2018. And coincidentally, he was at the nonstriker's end to congratulate the southpaw when Shanto achieved the incredible feat on Friday.

Shanto reached his fourth Test hundred, and second in the match in 115 balls. He hit 13 boundaries to reach the milestone.

He played an aggressive knock in the first innings as well scoring 146 runs from 175 balls.