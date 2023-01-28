Shanto, Burl, Mushfiqur help Sylhet down Chattogram in Mashrafe's 100th BPL game

Sylhet Strikers returned to winning ways after a difficult start to the Sylhet phase of the BPL. They chased down 175 successfully losing just three wickets to go top of the table.

Batting first, Chattogram rode on fifties from Mehedi Maruf (52 off 40) and skipper Shuvagata Hom (54* off 29) and Afif Hossain's 34 to post a competitive total. The Pakistani duo of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were the top bowling performers for the home side.

In reply, Sylhet paced the chase well with big contributions from Najmul Hossain Shanto (60 off 44), Ryan Burl (41 off 16) and Mushfiqur Rahim (41* off 26) and finished the game with two overs to spare.

It was Sylhet captain Mashrafe Mortaza's 100th BPL match and the veteran was able to make the occasion memorable with a fine win.