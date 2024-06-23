Shanto admits Bangladesh didn’t show enough intent with the bat

They played too many dot balls and the number of attacking shots was not enough as they fell massively short of the required run rate and eventually the target.

Photo: ICC
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto admitted that Bangladesh failed to show enough intent with the bat after their 50-run defeat against India in North Sound in their second Super Eight match in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Bangladesh's conservative approach raised eyebrows as they were 66-1 in the 10th over, going at only about six and a half runs per over with wickets in hand. 

They played too many dot balls and the number of attacking shots was not enough as they fell massively short of the required run rate and eventually the target. 

Bangladesh had their moments with the ball but the Indians were too strong for them.

"We were thinking about 160-170 when we put them into bat, but they batted well so credit to them," Shanto told Harsha Bhogle in his post-match interview. 

Bangladesh were 42-1 at the end of the powerplay, well behind the required rate, and never quite made a comeback. 

"We did not show as much intent as we needed with the bat, when we are chasing 190, we needed to show more intent especially in the first six," he added.

Shanto, who made 40 off 32, said he needed to take the responsibility to finish the game. 

"I try to contribute but need to finish the games," he concluded. 

