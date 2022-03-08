Shane Warne’s last ever photo shared by friend emerges on social media

Sports

Hindustan Times
08 March, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 02:31 pm

The legend's close friend Thomas Hall had taken on Instagram to share the picture which was taken in Koh Samui where they all stayed at a villa. Warne is seen smiling in the photograph.

With the cricket fraternity continuing to recover from the shocking demise of Australia cricket legend Shane Warne, who passed away on Friday while holidaying in Thailand with his friends, his final ever photograph has emerged on social media, which was shared by one of his friends during their trip.

The legend's close friend Thomas Hall had taken on Instagram to share the picture which was taken in Koh Samui where they all stayed at a villa. Warne is seen smiling in the photograph.

It was at that villa on Friday night that Warne was found unresponsive by his friends who had come to call him for dinner. They tried to revive him for 20 minutes before he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thai police on Monday confirmed that Warne died of natural causes after the autopsy report had come out which was conducted at the Surat Thani Hospital in Thailand.

With world cricket still expressing their shock at the tragic death of the spin legend, fresh details continue to emerge from Thailand pertaining to Warne's death. According to a report in ABC, Thai police are investigating a potential security breach after a camera caught a German woman entering the ambulance that was carrying Warne's body. The footage showed that she had approached the ambulance with a bunch of flowers and spent over half a minute with the body alone.

Earlier, Hall, chief executive of The Sporting News website, revealed the final moments of Warne before his tragic death.

"The first question is, 'How can we watch Australia v Pakistan test here in Thailand; the game's about to start?', Hall wrote on the website, quoting Warne.

"Warney and cricket were never far apart."

A few balls into the Test series opener and an ecstatic Warne jumped up and rushed off into his room.

"He came back with an armful of clothes looking like he had been at a yard sale," said Hall.

"Shane had been working with me at The Sporting News for the past year or so and he presented me with his jumper from the 2005 Ashes Test, his 2008 IPL shirt and a one-day international shirt and cap to place in the TSN offices in Australia and the UK."

