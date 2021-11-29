Shane Warne injured in motorbike accident

Shane Warne injured in motorbike accident

File photo: Reuters
File photo: Reuters

Former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne has injured himself in a motorbike accident on Sunday.

He fell off and slid for more than 15 metres when he was riding his bike with son Jackson, reports NDTV.

I'm a bit battered and bruised and very sore," said Warne after the accident. Warne has avoided serious injury but woke up the next morning in pain.

The 52-year-old also went to the hospital fearing he might have broken his foot or damaged his hip.

However, the former Australia spinner is still expected to do the broadcasting duties for the upcoming Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba.

