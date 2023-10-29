Shami sizzles as high-flying India thump England in World Cup

29 October, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 09:58 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Rohit Sharma's half-century and Mohammed Shami's sizzling spell headlined India's commanding 100-run win over struggling England at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. 

England were on the money after captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first, limiting India to a score of 229/9 in 50 overs.

While they got off to a good start in the chase, Jasprit Bumrah got Dawid Malan and Joe Root off consecutive balls at the end of his third over to put the brakes on their progress. Mohammad Shami then joined the party and removed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in his first two overs.

Kuldeep Yadav then cleaned up Jos Buttler with a jaffa and Shami removed Moeen Ali in the first ball of his returning spell.

Earlier, while Rohit got India off to a quick start, they lost wickets frequently at the other end, with even the in-form Virat Kohli falling for a duck for the first time in a World Cup match. 

KL Rahul then gave Rohit able company and led a bit of a recovery from India. Rohit did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership and in the process, he crossed 18,000 international runs and scored another half-century as well. 

The stand ended on 91 with Rahul falling to David Willey in the 31st over. Suryakumar Yadav then came in and put up 33 for the fifth wicket with Rohit but the latter fell 13 runs short of his century. 

Ravindra Jadeja left soon thereafter and SKY was left to try and provide India with a good finish while batting with the long tail. He did it to a certain extent but Suryakumar ended up falling one run short of his half-century. 

Bumrah and Kuldeep then got India to within a run of 230. 

