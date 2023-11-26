Shami saves road accident victim in Nainital

Hindustan Times
26 November, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 02:03 pm

Shami saves road accident victim in Nainital

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami came to the rescue as he saved a car accident victim in Nainital.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Currently, enjoying a well-deserved rest after India's 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign, Mohammed Shami once again hogged the headlines as he rescued a road accident victim in Nainital. The pacer posted a video on Instagram, in which he could be seen helping the accident victim, whose car went off the road.

Captioning the video, Shami wrote, "He's so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely."

Shami's story at the World Cup was just like a blockbuster movie. Initially, he was even in the playing XI, but after Hardik Pandya's injury, Rohit Sharma rejigged the playing XI, removing Shardul Thakur for Shami. He was not included in the first four games and made his first appearance against New Zealand, where he took 5/54. In the semi-finals, he took a seven-wicket haul and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 dismissals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament and was also the highest run-scorer. The former India captain smacked 765 runs in 11 matches, packed with three centuries and seven half-centuries. The duo haven't been included in the roster for India's Australia T20I series and are being rested along with the likes of Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the final, the Aussies successfully chased down a target of 241 runs and reached 241/4 in 43 overs, as Travis Head (137) hammered a ton. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne (58*) got an unbeaten half-century. Initially, India were bowled out for 240 in 50 overs, with half-centuries from KL Rahul (66) and Kohli (54). For the visitors' Mitchell Starc took three wickets, and Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalped two dismissals each.

