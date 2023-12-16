Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series

Sports

AFP
16 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

Shami ruled out of South Africa Test series

Shami, 33, was earlier named in the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the away series but his inclusion was subject to fitness clearance.

AFP
16 December, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 12:24 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out Saturday of the two-Test series against South Africa beginning this month after he failed to regain his fitness, the cricket board said.

Shami, 33, was earlier named in the squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the away series but his inclusion was subject to fitness clearance.

"Shami, whose participation in the Test series was subject to fitness has not been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team and the fast bowler is ruled out of the two Tests," BCCI said in a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He played a key role during India's recent World Cup campaign, bagging 24 wickets from seven games to finish as the tournament's highest wicket-taker.

India won 10 games in a row in the tournament before losing the final to Australia.

The BCCI also said that medium pacer Deepak Chahar had withdrawn from the one-day squad due to a family emergency.

He was replaced with Akash Deep, who is already in South Africa as part of the India A side.

Batsman Shreyas Iyer will be available for the first ODI but will skip the remaining two in order the prepare for the Test series, beginning on December 26.

The first game of the three-match ODI series begins in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin left for South Africa on Friday and are likely to feature in the practice game on December 20-22 in Pretoria.

India's updated ODI squad for South Africa series: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

Cricket

Mohammed Shami / South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

6h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

2h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

2h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories