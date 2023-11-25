Shami ‘hurt’ by Marsh's celebration after Australia's World Cup triumph

Australia produced a strong performance in the final of the 2023 World Cup, beating India by six wickets to clinch a sixth title. The Pat Cummins-led Aussie side defied the odds to beat the high-flying home side that was on a ten-match unbeaten run in the competition. After opting to bowl on a sluggish surface in Ahmedabad, Australia bowled Rohit Sharma's men out on 240 before chasing down the target with seven overs remaining, as conditions grew conducive towards batting under the lights.

However, following the match, a picture from Australia's celebrations went viral on social media platforms, with Indian fans heavily criticising Mitchell Marsh, one of the members of the Aussie winning squad. In the picture, Marsh can be seen resting his foot on the top of the World Cup trophy, and many Indian fans criticised the Australian all-rounder for showing a lack of respect.

Earlier this week, Mohammed Shami, India's star bowler who ended as the 2023 edition's highest wicket-taker (24 dismissals in 7 matches), spoke about the picture as he arrived in Amroha to visit his village. Shami spoke strongly against Marsh's celebration, stating that he was "hurt" with the celebration.

"This hurt me a lot as well. All countries fight for this trophy, everyone wants to lift the trophy over their head. And I didn't like that he rested his foot on that trophy. He should not be doing that," said Shami during an interaction with media persons.

In fact, on Tuesday, a leader of an activist group filed a police complaint against Marsh for putting his feet on the World Cup trophy as well. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, the president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

"A complaint has been received. But so far a case has not been registered and further procedure will follow only after receiving a report from the cyber cell," Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar said.

Keshav Dev in his complaint alleged that the Australian cricketer had, by his act, insulted the people of India and disrespected the trophy, which was handed over to the winning team by "the Prime Minister of the country."