Shami ‘hurt’ by Marsh's celebration after Australia's World Cup triumph

Sports

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

Shami ‘hurt’ by Marsh's celebration after Australia's World Cup triumph

Mohammed Shami wasn't too pleased with Mitchell Marsh's celebration after Australia's win in the 2023 World Cup.

Hindustan Times
25 November, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 01:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia produced a strong performance in the final of the 2023 World Cup, beating India by six wickets to clinch a sixth title. The Pat Cummins-led Aussie side defied the odds to beat the high-flying home side that was on a ten-match unbeaten run in the competition. After opting to bowl on a sluggish surface in Ahmedabad, Australia bowled Rohit Sharma's men out on 240 before chasing down the target with seven overs remaining, as conditions grew conducive towards batting under the lights.

However, following the match, a picture from Australia's celebrations went viral on social media platforms, with Indian fans heavily criticising Mitchell Marsh, one of the members of the Aussie winning squad. In the picture, Marsh can be seen resting his foot on the top of the World Cup trophy, and many Indian fans criticised the Australian all-rounder for showing a lack of respect.

Earlier this week, Mohammed Shami, India's star bowler who ended as the 2023 edition's highest wicket-taker (24 dismissals in 7 matches), spoke about the picture as he arrived in Amroha to visit his village. Shami spoke strongly against Marsh's celebration, stating that he was "hurt" with the celebration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This hurt me a lot as well. All countries fight for this trophy, everyone wants to lift the trophy over their head. And I didn't like that he rested his foot on that trophy. He should not be doing that," said Shami during an interaction with media persons.

In fact, on Tuesday, a leader of an activist group filed a police complaint against Marsh for putting his feet on the World Cup trophy as well. The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, the president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

"A complaint has been received. But so far a case has not been registered and further procedure will follow only after receiving a report from the cyber cell," Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar said.

Keshav Dev in his complaint alleged that the Australian cricketer had, by his act, insulted the people of India and disrespected the trophy, which was handed over to the winning team by "the Prime Minister of the country."

Cricket

Mitchell marsh / Mohammed Shami / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

42m | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

52m | TBS Economy
Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

17h | TBS Stories