Shamar Joseph fires unfancied West Indies to thrilling victory over Test champions Australia

Sports

AFP
28 January, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 01:58 pm

Photo: Cricket Australia
Photo: Cricket Australia

Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell as the West Indies pulled off a remarkable eight-run win over Australia in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Joseph, who needed scans after retiring hurt on Saturday night when he was hit on the toe by a Mitchell Starc yorker, took 7-68 on Sunday as the West Indies bowled Australia out for 207, giving the West Indies their first win in Australia since 1997.

Australia began the fourth day's play at 60-2, chasing 216 for victory and with Steve Smith and Cameron Green at the crease, they were overwhelming favourites.

Opening bowlers Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph were not particularly threatening, so 45 minutes in captain Kraigg Brathwaite threw the ball to Joseph, with almost immediate results.

Although proving expensive, Joseph's extra pace caused trouble for all the batters and the more wickets he took, the more confident the West Indies became.

He bowled Green and Travis Head with consecutive balls, them dismissed Mitchell Maitchell Starc, Alex Carey and Pat Cummins in an extended first session.

He capped off a remarkable performance when he clean bowled Josh Hazlewood to end the match.

"I was just thinking of the basics, get it at the top of off," Joseph said.

"I was just trying to find my rhythm and that was important for me."

Through all the carnage, Smith stood firm for the Australians, answering his critics with a superb innings of 91, but it was in vain as the underdogs stunned the world Test champions.

