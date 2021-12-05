Shakib's water play - the best entertainment of the day!

Both teams were ready, waiting to enter the field. But it had been raining since Sunday morning. One moment it is drizzling, the next moment the sky is just gloomy. While preparing the field, the rain came again. The cricketers were spending time in the dressing room of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, standing on one side of the field, talking and chatting. But the only exception is Shakib Al Hasan. What this left-arm all-rounder did, instantly went viral on social media.

Shakib can easily be distinguished on the field for his unique and exceptional performances. And off the field? The presence of one of the best all-rounders in the world is different from others. On the second rainy day of the Mirpur Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Shakib became an obstreperous teenager! While crossing the field, the Bangladesh all-rounder rolled over as soon as he saw the water in the cover of the pitch. His long slide was captured on camera by photographers.

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

After waiting a few rounds, the game started at 12:50 pm. But in 6.2 overs, the rain hit again. The pitch was covered by the groundsmen. Shakib, like some other cricketers, left for indoor at around 2.45 pm as the rain did not stop. This experienced cricketer spends a lot of time there. Shakib returned from the indoor after the announcement of the abandonment of the day's play at 3 pm.

On the way back, the left-arm all-rounder went back to his blusterous teenage days as soon as noticing the load of water on the cover. On his way back from the indoor, he entered the field on the east side and proceeded slowly. As soon as he got close to the wicket, he ran as fast as he could. He ran and threw his body on the cover above the wicket. Shakib slipped forward at least 15-20 yards on the long slide. Some of the spectators who were still waiting in the gallery cheered and shouted at Shakib's slide. As if they got the best entertainment of the day!

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

This slide of Shakib can be said to be a reflection of Mirpur Test. Like his slide, Mirpur Test is also waiting to go straight to the third day from the first day. The second day is like the middle part of the 'slide', the wind in an instant. Pakistan finished the first day with 161 for 2 in 57 overs. The visitors added another 27 runs in the second 6.2 overs. They scored 188 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 63.2 overs. Babar Azam is unbeaten on 61 and Azhar Ali on 52.