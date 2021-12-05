Shakib's water play - the best entertainment of the day!

Sports

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 05:11 pm

Related News

Shakib's water play - the best entertainment of the day!

Some of the spectators who were still waiting in the gallery cheered and shouted at Shakib's slide. As if they got the best entertainment of the day!

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 05:11 pm
Shakib&#039;s water play - the best entertainment of the day!

Both teams were ready, waiting to enter the field. But it had been raining since Sunday morning. One moment it is drizzling, the next moment the sky is just gloomy. While preparing the field, the rain came again. The cricketers were spending time in the dressing room of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, standing on one side of the field, talking and chatting. But the only exception is Shakib Al Hasan. What this left-arm all-rounder did, instantly went viral on social media.

Shakib can easily be distinguished on the field for his unique and exceptional performances. And off the field? The presence of one of the best all-rounders in the world is different from others. On the second rainy day of the Mirpur Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, Shakib became an obstreperous teenager! While crossing the field, the Bangladesh all-rounder rolled over as soon as he saw the water in the cover of the pitch. His long slide was captured on camera by photographers.

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

After waiting a few rounds, the game started at 12:50 pm. But in 6.2 overs, the rain hit again. The pitch was covered by the groundsmen. Shakib, like some other cricketers, left for indoor at around 2.45 pm as the rain did not stop. This experienced cricketer spends a lot of time there. Shakib returned from the indoor after the announcement of the abandonment of the day's play at 3 pm.

On the way back, the left-arm all-rounder went back to his blusterous teenage days as soon as noticing the load of water on the cover. On his way back from the indoor, he entered the field on the east side and proceeded slowly. As soon as he got close to the wicket, he ran as fast as he could. He ran and threw his body on the cover above the wicket. Shakib slipped forward at least 15-20 yards on the long slide. Some of the spectators who were still waiting in the gallery cheered and shouted at Shakib's slide. As if they got the best entertainment of the day!

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

This slide of Shakib can be said to be a reflection of Mirpur Test. Like his slide, Mirpur Test is also waiting to go straight to the third day from the first day. The second day is like the middle part of the 'slide', the wind in an instant. Pakistan finished the first day with 161 for 2 in 57 overs. The visitors added another 27 runs in the second 6.2 overs. They scored 188 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 63.2 overs. Babar Azam is unbeaten on 61 and Azhar Ali on 52.

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

5h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

8h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

Students demanding fulfillment of all conditions

3h | Videos
Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

Ships on the Chittagong-Barisal route after 10 years

3h | Videos
Beauty Standards Around the World

Beauty Standards Around the World

3h | Videos
Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

Chit-chat with singer Shithi Shaha

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21