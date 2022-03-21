Shakib's South Africa tour could be cut short as family members hospitalised in Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan's participation in the remaining games in South Africa are under doubt as some of the all-rounder's family members have been hospitalised in Dhaka.

According to former Bangladesh national team captain and current selector Habibul Bashar, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are aware of the situation and are willing to help Shakib in whichever way possible.

Shakib's mother Shirin Akhtar is admitted in Evercare hospital with a heart problem while his two daughters and son are also in the same hospital as they are suffering from fever and pneumonia.

Shakib's mother-in-law is also hospitalised at CMH with cancer and their physical conditions will determine if Shakib will continue participating in the tour or return back to Dhaka.

"Shakib has not decided anything yet. He's taking regular updates of his family members. He will take a decision soon on whether he will stay here or return back to Dhaka," Bashar told The Business Standard.

"In situations like this, the BCB will always be beside the cricketers and we are with Shakib. It all depends on how his family members are doing, whether they recover or whether their condition worsens. We'll take a decision on Monday," Bashar added.