Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Bangladesh star Shakib al Hasan is once again mired in controversy as Janatul Hasan, the all-rounder's sister, is involved in an alleged illegal online betting enterprise in India, according to news reports emerging from Indian media.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial investigation agency, carried out raids relating to the Mahadev online betting app.

Two associates of the app's promoter, Hari Shankar Tibrewal, have been arrested. Investigations discovered a complicated web of money laundering and investments made with proceeds from unlawful gaming.

According to the ED, one of the accused persons, Suraj Chokhani, invested in 11wicket, a Bangladesh-based app. Janatul Hasan, Shakib's sister, is listed as one of Chokhani's partners in this business.

This announcement is a significant blow to Shakib's reputation. The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned him in 2019 for failing to report bookmaker approaches.

According to the ED's research, the Mahadev app was a large-scale business that allowed illicit gambling on several sports and generated a whooping INR 200 crore (roughly $24 million) per day.