Shakib's selection was based solely on his performance: Chief selector

Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, the chairman of the national team selection panel, clarified that Shakib Al Hasan's performance and experience were considered in his selection for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

He also made it clear that the ace allrounder will be available for all eight Tests of Bangladesh this year.

There was security concern of Shakib following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government as he was the MP of the ruling party.

Shakib who is in now the USA with his family will join the side directly in Pakistan.

"Of course we are worried about the current situation. We have to ensure his safety. Shakib Al Hasan is a top player of Bangladesh. He is a political figure. But basically, considering his performance, he was selected," Ashraf said here today.

"His performance spoke about him. His ability to adapt to different versions of cricket and different conditions has been unmatched. His record against Pakistan also has been superb and there is no denial fact here."

Ashraf-led selection panel announced the squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan yesterday. Mushfiqur Rahim and Taskin Ahmed returned to the squad with the later one being picked up for the second Test only. Batter Shahadat Hossain Dipu who was the part of the squad in Bangladesh's last Test against Sri Lanka in March was left out.

Shakib was busy in the Global T20 League in Canada when an Anti-Discrimination student movement led a successful ouster of the government. His no-objection letter was till August 12.

However, due to the situation, there was no official practice here and the team departed the country today for Lahore, four days earlier than the scheduled departure.

The team will practice at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from August 14-16 before moving to Rawalpindi, the venue of the first Test, on August 17.

The first Test begins on August 21 and the second Test is on August 30 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Ashraf, also the former captain of the country, said that Shakib will join the team before August 15.

"We have been in constant touch with Shakib when he was not in the country. The formal process is to talk with the players regularly if they are outside of the country. I have spoken with Shoriful Islam too."

"So we came to know that Shakib will join the side on August 14 or 15 in Pakistan and the logistic department is looking after his matter," he added.

Ashraf, popularly known as Lipu in the cricket fraternity also talked about Tamim Iqbal who has been away from cricket for his indifference with the BCB.

"Since things are changing, I think there is no problem to know his opinion (about his return to the cricket)."

"Earlier we knew that Tamim would have a meeting with the president (Nazmul Hasan Papon). Then a decision will come."

Tamim was not considered for any version of the cricket after being left out of the 2023 World Cup squad. BCB repeatedly talked about meeting with him, but it never happened. Now that the situation has changed, that way has become easier for the selectors.

Tamim last played in an ODI, in September 2023, against New Zealand. Earlier in the same year, he played a Test against Ireland in April.

Despite not getting a chance in the national team, Tamim was busy in domestic cricket and franchise cricket. Under his leadership, Fortune Barisal won the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title this year. He played in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as well.