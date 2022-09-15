Shakib's participation in camp in Dubai and UAE T20Is uncertain

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:54 pm

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 10:54 pm

Shakib&#039;s participation in camp in Dubai and UAE T20Is uncertain

Bangladesh cricket team will take part in a six-day camp in Dubai and play two T20Is against the UAE ahead of the New Zealand triangular series starting on 7 October. The camp will begin on 22 September and will last until 27 September, according to the BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. 

The team's captain Shakib Al Hasan is currently at the Caribbean to play the CPL and whether he will participate in the camp and the UAE T20Is is not certain. 

The players were scheduled to have a three-day skill camp involving "match scenarios" in Mirpur under technical consultant Sridharan Sriram but inclement weather prevented them from doing so. 

Then the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided to complete the camp in Dubai and planned to play a series against the UAE. The board received the green signal from the Emirates Cricket Board. 

The BCB allowed Shakib to take part in the CPL thinking that there wouldn't be any action during that period. But now that a camp and a T20I series have been confirmed, the management has to decide whether they will call Shakib back or not.

The BCB CEO stated that it's up to the management to decide whether the team will call back captain Shakib Al Hasan who is in the Caribbean playing the CPL.

"The team management will decide whether they need Shakib [Al Hasan] in the UAE camp. We have already given him an NOC for a domestic league," Chowdury said.

The two T20Is are scheduled to take place on 25 and 27 October. The team will return to the country for a brief period before flying  to New Zealand.

