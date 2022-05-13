Shakib's availability subject to fitness, team to wait for him until tomorrow

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to the country on Tuesday and was supposed to stay in isolation till 14 May. It was assumed that the veteran cricketer would miss the first Test. But in the space of a couple of days, Shakib has tested negative and will fly to Chattogram and join the team today.

But Shakib's recovery cannot guarantee his availability in the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on Sunday.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan stated that it's up to the medical team and fitness trainers to decide on his availability. That's why the team is planning 'presuming' that he will be unavailable. But they'll wait for him until 14 May.

"According to the discussion I had with him, he will fly to Chattogram. But the fact is, he has not had any kind of practice. He said that he was feeling alright. It's completely a medical issue. It's the medical team and the fitness trainers who will decide if Shakib is fit for the first Test or not," said Nazmul Hassan.

The most important thing is that he has recovered and will join the team. He may or may not play the first Test. It's tough to say. As I said, it is fully up to the medical team. There is no chance of being emotional here. If it was an ODI match, then there wouldn't be any problem. But it is a matter of five days and we don't want to put extra pressure on him. We will play safe and give him the full freedom. But if he wants to play, then there is nothing to ponder," he added.

"His fitness will surely be assessed. Let him practice and then if the fitness trainers give him a clearance, then he'll play for sure," the BCB president mentioned.

Head coach Russell Domingo also pointed out that Shakib has just recovered from Covid and has been away from action for a while.

"Coming straight into a Test match, We need to check his fitness and assess where he is. He has just come off Covid, and he hasn't played much cricket. He's obviously a big player for us, balancing the team. But we need to see how he is tomorrow. He hasn't batted or bowled for the last two or three weeks. It is five days of cricket. It is hot. There are all sorts of things to consider," he said.

"I have had Covid badly, so [I know that] the energy is not quite the same. You can't go straight away. It is not a T20 or ODI which is played in six or seven overs. It is going to happen for over five days. Of course we want him to play, he is one of the best cricketers that's ever played. But we need to make sure that he gives himself the best chance to perform, and fulfill his role- bowl at least 15 overs a day, bat for three or four hours in the top six," he added.

With Mehidy Hasan Miraz not playing because of injury and Shakib's availability not hundreds percent certain, Mosaddek Hossain might make his way into the XI if Shakib misses out in the end.

"I think we need to consider someone who can bowl [if Shakib doesn't play]. Yasir has played some really good innings for us, but we need to find someone who can bowl 10-15 overs. I am not sure if Mominul [Haque] is confident of bowling 10-15 overs. [Najmul Hossain] Shanto is not quite there to bowl 6-7 overs a day. Teams that have got that guy who can bat at number six or seven and bowl 10/15 overs a day, they are more balanced. We need to find that person when Shakib is not there. When he is there, it's easy. But he has not been there much. He (Mosaddek) is definitely in consideration to play if Shakib is not playing," mentioned the head coach.