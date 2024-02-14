Shakib's 1,739-day reign as ODI top all-rounder comes to an end

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's astonishing dominance in ICC ODI all-rounder rankings came to an end finally when Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi replaced him as new No.1 after smashing a fine century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Shakib had been at the top for 1,739 days (since 7 May 2019), the longest unbroken stretch anyone has had at the top of the ODI Rankings. His total reign has been for a record 4,276 days, which equates to more than 11 1/2 years. Kapil Dev comes next with 3,816 days which includes two stints of 1,376 and 1,375 days.

The change in the No.1 all-rounder spot looked imminent after Shakib missed a couple of International series for Bangladesh due to injury and a recurring vision problem, caused by an issue with the retina of his left eye.

He however, has no immediate chance to reclaim the top spot as he chose to opt out of the Sri Lanka ODI series at home next month.

Nabi, the number one T20I all-rounder in the past, moved up to the top position in ODIs after his fighting 136 helped him become the oldest player to top the ICC ODI all-rounders' table at the age of 39 years and one month. Sri Lanka's Tillkaratne Dilshan held the previous record at 38 years and eight months when he was number one in June 2015.

Rashid Khan (ODI bowling, ODI all-rounder, T20I bowling) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (T20I bowling) are the other Afghanistan players to top the ICC rankings.

The first two ODIs of the series, both won by Sri Lanka, also saw some other notable performances from either side. Azmatullah Omarzai was another Afghanistan player to move up after his unbeaten 149 in the first ODI lifted him 19 places to 57th position. In contrast, a host of Sri Lanka players prospered in the rankings.