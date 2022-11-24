Shakib, Yasir return as Bangladesh announce 16-man squad for India ODIs

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against India next month. Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was on leave during the Zimbabwe ODIs earlier this year, has returned to the squad.

Middle-order batter Yasir Ali has come back to the ODI team, having missed the Zimbabwe tour owing to an injury.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who made his ODI debut in the third match against Zimbabwe, has been retained. All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain, pacer Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam have been left out.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan.