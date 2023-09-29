Shakib wishes to score 4-5 centuries this World Cup 'like Rohit Sharma did last World Cup'

Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh cricket team are already in India, getting ready for their first warm-up match of the World Cup.

Given how well Shakib did with the bat in the 2019 World Cup, fans will be hoping for a repeat dose, even though he has not scored a century in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

In an interview with T Sports, a local sports channel, Shakib revealed what he would like to do with the bat in the World Cup.

"I wish I could score four to five centuries this World Cup, just like Rohit Sharma did in the last World Cup, where he scored five," he said.

"But I hope that our top three does so well that I don't have to bat too much. That's what I want," he added.

The answer hints at Shakib possibly batting at number four in the batting order this World Cup, which only time will tell.