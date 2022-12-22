Shakib wins toss and chooses to bat against India in 2nd Test

Sports

TBS Report
22 December, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 09:26 am

Bangladesh lost the first Test at Chattogram and will be looking to do better in the second match as they search for their first-ever Test win against India.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has chosen to bat first after winning the toss against India in the 2nd Test at Mirpur on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost the first Test at Chattogram and will be looking to do better in the second match as they search for their first-ever Test win against India.

Bangladesh made two changes to their starting XI, bringing in former Test captain Mominul Haque with Yasir Ali missing out while fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was replaced by Taskin Ahmed.

India also made a change with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav missing out despite doing well in the first Test for left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

KL Rahul: We would have done the same. But it's a confusing wicket. There is a lot of grass. I'm not too disappointed because I have no idea what to expect from this pitch. I've taken advice from the experts: the coaching staff and seniors, to learn more about the pitch. We have confidence from the win in our first Test, and we need to get our mind in here. It might be damp in the first session, getting early wickets would be good. We have Jaydev Unadkat come in for Kuldeep Yadav. Hard decision on Kuldeep but we know Ashwin and Axar can find spin, and bring Jaydev in to cover all bases.

Shakib Al Hasan: If we can survive in the first two hours, we should do well. In Mirpur, it's better for batting and will help spinners later on. Two changes: Yasir out, Mominul in. Ebadot out, Taskin in.

 

Starting XIs

Bangladesh: 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 2 Zakir Hasan, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Khaled Ahmed, 11 Taskin Ahmed

India: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Jaydev Unadkat, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

