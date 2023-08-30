Shakib wants Tigers to play 'all-round cricket' against SL

Sports

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

Shakib wants Tigers to play 'all-round cricket' against SL

"If we play well in these four departments, then the chance of winning well increases and we will try to do that. We want to play all-round cricket, not necessarily that only our pacers will win us the match or only the batsmen will. We want to win by playing better than them in all departments."

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said he wants the team to play all-round cricket if they want to beat hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday. The southpaw mentioned that telling on only one department will not guarantee a victory in their Asia Cup opener. 

"I don't want to win relying on one department," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"If we play well in these four departments, then the chance of winning well increases and we will try to do that. We want to play all-round cricket, not necessarily that only our pacers will win us the match or only the batsmen will. We want to win by playing better than them in all departments," he added.

Shakib said both teams are in a similar situation and those who will play well on the field will win.

"Both teams have similar strengths and weaknesses, so it's an equal opportunity for both teams."

Tigers' skipper said they are taking the Asia Cup very seriously even though it has mostly been considered as the preparation tournament for the upcoming ICC World Cup. 

"Asia Cup is not a small tournament. It itself is a big tournament, it has history, it has some great games. So, it's a very important tournament and we are taking this tournament very seriously. And if we do well here, it will give us confidence building to the World Cup."

Bangladesh have been depleted with injuries after losing their star batter Litton Das due to fever before the clash but Shakib believes Litton's absence will give someone else an opportunity to prove themselves.

"Of course, he is a big miss as he was part of this team for the last four-five years consistently and has been playing very well in the last couple of years. Having said that, this will give someone else an opportunity and I hope that whoever gets that opportunity will grab it with both hands," he said.
 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / BD vs SL / Asia cup 2023 / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank