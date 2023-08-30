Shakib wants Tigers to play 'all-round cricket' against SL

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said he wants the team to play all-round cricket if they want to beat hosts Sri Lanka on Thursday. The southpaw mentioned that telling on only one department will not guarantee a victory in their Asia Cup opener.

"I don't want to win relying on one department," Shakib said in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

"If we play well in these four departments, then the chance of winning well increases and we will try to do that. We want to play all-round cricket, not necessarily that only our pacers will win us the match or only the batsmen will. We want to win by playing better than them in all departments," he added.

Shakib said both teams are in a similar situation and those who will play well on the field will win.

"Both teams have similar strengths and weaknesses, so it's an equal opportunity for both teams."

Tigers' skipper said they are taking the Asia Cup very seriously even though it has mostly been considered as the preparation tournament for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

"Asia Cup is not a small tournament. It itself is a big tournament, it has history, it has some great games. So, it's a very important tournament and we are taking this tournament very seriously. And if we do well here, it will give us confidence building to the World Cup."

Bangladesh have been depleted with injuries after losing their star batter Litton Das due to fever before the clash but Shakib believes Litton's absence will give someone else an opportunity to prove themselves.

"Of course, he is a big miss as he was part of this team for the last four-five years consistently and has been playing very well in the last couple of years. Having said that, this will give someone else an opportunity and I hope that whoever gets that opportunity will grab it with both hands," he said.

