Skipper Shakib Al Hasan is eager to take the field against India on 19 October, as revealed by team director Khaled Mahmud. However, the star cricketer's participation hinges on attaining 100 percent physical fitness.

Shakib underwent a scan after the Tigers' recent encounter with New Zealand, where he experienced discomfort in his left thigh while batting.

Mahmud provided reassurance that the renowned all-rounder is presently devoid of any pain.

"He is feeling better than before. He is not feeling any pain now. But we cannot say how he will be doing on the field. Maybe he will train and run between the wickets tomorrow, and then we can gauge how he is doing on the field," Mahmud commented on Shakib's current condition.

The team director emphasized that Shakib's fitness evaluation is crucial for his inclusion in the lineup against India.

"His running will be observed tomorrow. He batted and also bowled 10 overs even after suffering the injury blow in the previous game. If that is the case, that is if he does not feel any discomfort, then maybe he can play. Shakib wants to play, but it will depend on his 100 percent fitness," he added.

It's worth noting that Shakib, who has faced criticism for dropping Tamim Iqbal from the World Cup squad due to fitness concerns, finds himself under scrutiny for his own fitness status as the Tigers gear up for a high-stakes encounter against hosts India.