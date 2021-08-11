Shakib voted as ICC Player of the Month for July

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 03:27 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been voted as the winner of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for July 2021.

Shakib Al Hasan was deservingly named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2021 for his stellar performance across all three formats of the game. Shakib's contributions to all three formats of the game helped Bangladesh win the series against Zimbabwe last month.

He scored 96 unbeaten runs as Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three wickets in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club. In the T20Is with the ball, Hasan took three wickets at an economy rate of seven leading his country to a series win against Zimbabwe.

Reacting to his award Shakib said: "It is very humbling to be voted ICC Men's Player of the Month for July 2021. There have been many outstanding performances during the month and that is why this is special for me."

"I find most pleasure and satisfaction when I contribute to wins and therefore, I am very happy to have helped in Bangladesh's successes over the last few weeks."

He is also the top Men's all-rounder in the MRF ICC Men's T20 Rankings announced earlier today. 

Windies women team captain Stafanie Taylor was deservingly voted the ICC Women's Player of the Month for July 2021. Taylor contributed with both bat and ball as she led her team to win the ODI and T20I series against Pakistan in July. 

