Shakib unwilling to lead, Nurul to captain Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024

Wicketkeeper-batter Nurul Hasan has been named as the captain of Rangpur Riders for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

Shakib Al Hasan, signed by the team ahead of the tournament, was the obvious choice but the all-rounder was not willing to take that responsibility. Eventually, the Riders management decided to retain Nurul as their captain.

Chief Executive of Rangpur Riders Ishtiaq Sadek spoke to reporters about various issues of the team at Bashundhara Sports Complex on Tuesday. He told about Shakib's thoughts about captaining there.

Ishtiaq Sadek said, "Initially we thought of Shakib Al Hasan (as captain). But Shakib has told us that he does not want to take the pressure of captaincy. So we have announced Nurul Hasan Sohan as the captain this time. Rangpur played under the leadership of Sohan last year as well. The team finished the tournament at number three.

Apart from the pressure of leadership, Shakib has physical complications, he is suffering from eye problems. Last year's World Cup in India also affected him with eye problems. He is a doctor in Chennai. Although his problem was not officially known at that time. Recently, he said in an interview that he suffered from eye problems during the World Cup. He had to feel very uncomfortable about being called while batting.

According to the medical department of BCB, Shakib was given eye drops after seeing a doctor in Chennai. But that drop didn't work. Doctors said that Shakib's eye problems are due to stress. It is also said that if the pressure is reduced, the problem will decrease.

Shakib, who was ruled out of the final part of the World Cup due to injury, went to the United States to visit his family. Although the pressure decreased, his eye problems did not go away. Shakib went to the US and saw a doctor again. Although the doctors did not find any problem in his eyes. Since there was no pressure, it was assumed that the eye problem was not found.

After that, Shakib, who was elected Member of Parliament from Magura-2 constituency, had to be very busy in the election field. Due to busyness and stress, his eye problems returned again. A few days ago, Shakib batted in Rangpur Riders' practice wearing chamsha, although the solution was not found. Shakib went to see a doctor in London to confirm whether the eye problem is due to stress.

Nothing is known about his treatment in London. Saying that Shakib will return to the country by January 18, Ishtiaq Sadek said, "The update that was in Bangladesh, there was fluid accumulation in his eyes... Angiogram was also done in London, the same report was received. Getting a second opinion today. Hopefully, there won't be any major changes. He must now live a restful, carefree life. But he will return to the country by the 18th. We will definitely get him in the first match.