Shakib trains in Mirpur for second consecutive day

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country on Wednesday, just hours after the South Africa drubbing. At noon that day, he turned up at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur and trained under the supervision of his childhood coach and now a BKSP advisor Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.

Unlike the previous day, the all-rounder reached the ground at 9.30 am and headed straight to the indoor facility. Nazmul Abedeen was present there as well. Shakib is supposed to work on his batting on Thursday as well.

Shakib has been a vital cog in the wheel for Bangladesh and his batting form has contributed to the team's failure to do well with the bat. With just 56 runs in four innings, Shakib has been a pale shadow of himself with the bat.

It is understood that Shakib is worried with his batting form and so he worked on that for two and a half years.

Shakib is likely to join the team ahead of Bangladesh's next match against the Dutch on 28 October.