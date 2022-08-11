Shakib terminates controversial contract with BetWinner News

Sports

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Shakib terminates controversial contract with BetWinner News

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 09:16 pm
Shakib terminates controversial contract with BetWinner News

Shakib Al Hasan has agreed to cancel his deal with BetWinner News, a surrogate promotion of online betting website BetWinner.

Shakib has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of this decision through a letter, just hours after its president Nazmul Hassan's stern warning.

Earlier in the day, after a meeting with BCB's high officials, Nazmul implied that the board would cut all ties with him if he didn't terminate the controversial contract.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the BCB, confirmed the news to The Business Standard. 

"It has progressed well. We are in touch with Shakib and he has informed us through a letter that he no longer has a partnership with BetWinner," he said.

Shakib further informed that he would delete the Facebook post regarding his partnership with BetWinner. "He informed us of his decision an hour ago. He also said that he would delete the Facebook post and there won't be any connection between that website and him," said Jalal Yunus, the chairman of cricket operations of the BCB.

A player has to get the approval of the board before signing any kind of contract but Shakib didn't do that. When asked about that, Jalal Yunus said, "We discussed that too in the meeting. But our primary concern was whether he would cancel the contract or not. We'll think about that later."

​​​​​

After the meeting, the BCB boss stressed that the board wouldn't change their stance on the issue and could even axe Shakib if he didn't call the contract off.

"There is no chance of a second thought," said Nazmul. "We are not going to change our stance on the issue. I have always said that we would show zero-tolerance to these kinds of things. The BCB will never allow these. We had to drop players like [Mohammad] Ashraful before for such issues."

"There can't be any kind of involvement. He must cancel the deal. Otherwise, he won't be there in the team let alone be the captain. There is nothing to be discussed here. We have made our stance crystal clear," he said.

The issue forced the BCB to hold the squad announcement for the Asia Cup despite Thursday being the deadline. With Mahmudullah relieved of captaincy and Nurul Hasan - captain of the team in Zimbabwe T20Is - injured, Shakib is the frontrunner to be the skipper of the side for the Asia Cup and later the T20 World Cup.

Top News / Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system