'Shakib tells me he'll play all formats but does otherwise'

BCB president Nazmul Hassan has implied that it is up to the cricketers to choose who would play which format. But he also said that the players must inform the board beforehand otherwise they have to accept what the management decides.

Hassan brought up the issue of Shakib Al Hasan while giving an example. He reckons it's difficult to have Shakib in all three formats although the team needs his services. The board president claimed that even the management doesn't know which format Shakib wants to play and which he doesn't.

Yesterday team director Khaled Mahmud heavily criticised Mustafizur Rahman for picking and choosing between formats. But Nazmul Hassan wants the players to make their own decisions.

After a meeting with Test captain Mominul Haque and the coaching staff, Hassan said, "I don't want the players to be upset. I want them to make their own decisions. But they have to do that as early as possible. Otherwise the management has to make a decision."

"[Mahmudullah] Riyad has already quit Test cricket. Tamim is not playing T20Is. Mushfiq is playing all formats, but he will let us know his decisions. But Shakib's issue is different from theirs," he said.

"When I speak to him, he tells me that he wants to play all formats. But problems arise when there is a series. It can't be denied," added Nazmul Hassan.