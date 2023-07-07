Shakib on Tamim's retirement: 'Going to be strange not to be with you in the middle anymore'

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:46 pm

Shakib on Tamim's retirement: 'Going to be strange not to be with you in the middle anymore'

Shakib wrote it would be "strange" playing without Tamim in the middle as his name had always been the first one in the team sheet for the last 16 years.

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 12:46 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Test and T20I captain Shakib Al Hasan penned a heartfelt note after his long-time friend and teammate Tamim Iqbal announced retirement from international cricket.

Shakib recalled the time when the duo started out and said they shared a "common goal".

"From 2003, we took our first steps together at Under 15 level playing for Bangladesh's national team and shared our dreams and goals together to build a formidable bond and friendship over 20 years. 

We, among many others, sacrificed a lot to take Bangladesh cricket to the next level and your passion and aggression has helped inspire many more."

"We believed and relied  on each other's strengths to achieve a common goal - to win for our country," his official Facebook post read.

Shakib wrote it would be "strange" playing without Tamim in the middle as his name had always been the first one in the team sheet for the last 16 years.

"Your runs and records speak for themselves and we, as team mates, are immensely proud of everything you have accomplished as a player.

It's going to be strange to not be in the middle with you anymore...but your fire will be inside us all when we step into every battle."

"May you continue to cross boundaries and hit sixes in life and enjoy new moments with your loved ones," Shakib concluded. 

Shakib al Hasan / Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team

